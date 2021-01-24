Report: Seahawks want to interview Ken Dorsey for OC

Getty Images

Josh Allen’s breakthrough season has helped get Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey’s name mentioned in conjunction with offensive coordinator openings.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks would like to speak with Dorsey about the opening they created by firing Brian Schottenheimer. There was also word of interest from the Lions, but reports this weekend are that they have hired former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn for that position.

Dorsey has spent the last two seasons working for the Bills, who will be trying to win the AFC title on Sunday in Kansas City. He was the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach for five seasons before moving on to Buffalo.

Schefter reports that Chargers pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron and has spoken with the team. Reported candidates also include Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi and Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson.