Report: Texans want second interviews with Eric Bieniemy, Leslie Frazier

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will square off in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

They may also be squaring off for the head coaching job in Houston.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans are expected to request second interviews with both men. They could both speak to the Texans after Sunday’s game, but only the coach from the losing team could be hired before the Super Bowl is played.

Schefter adds that both coaches have begun talking to prospective members of their staffs.

Frazier has previous head coaching experience with the Vikings while Bieniemy has interviewed for several openings in recent years. His initial absence from the list of Texans interviews was cited as an issue for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but his late entry into the mix doesn’t appear to have hamstrung his chances of getting the job.