Shaq Barrett: I couldn’t believe Packers kicked a field goal

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made a curious call late in the fourth quarter, opting to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the eight-yard line with 2:09 left in the game.

Though the Packers had three timeouts and the two-minute warning to stop the clock, they didn’t end up getting the ball back.

Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett felt fortunate Green Bay didn’t keep Aaron Rodgers and the rest of its offense on the field.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Barrett said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “I know if they could take that back, they probably wouldn’t do that next time.”

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he thought it was a great call — largely because it allowed his team to run out the clock and win 31-26.

Now Tampa Bay will stay home to play Super Bowl LV.