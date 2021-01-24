The Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2021, 9:52 PM EST
AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
The last time that Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady matched up in a postseason game, a trip to the Super Bowl was on the line.

A Super Bowl win will be on the line in their second playoff meeting. Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs took out the Bills for a 38-24 win in the AFC Championship Game. Brady helped the Bucs to a win in the NFC title game and the two men will lead their teams into Super Bowl LV two weeks from today.

Mahomes’ last two touchdown passes came to tight end Travis Kelce, who finished the game with 13 catches for 118 yards. Tyreek Hill added nine catches for 172 yards as the Chiefs leaned heavily on their stars in an approach that paid off handsomely for Kansas City.

Not everything went according to plan for the Chiefs. Left tackle Eric Fisher left the game with an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter and seems likely to miss the Super Bowl.

The game was still hanging in the balance early in the fourth quarter with the Bills driving deep in Chiefs territory while down 16 points. Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton picked off a pass intended for Bills wide receiver John Brown to eliminate any realistic chance of a comeback for the road team.

Fenton’s interception was part of a rough ending to a brilliant season for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen seemed to hold the ball a beat longer than you’d like all night and wound up 28-of-48 for 287 yards and two touchdowns to go with that interception. The Chiefs were able to limit Stefon Diggs to six catches for 77 yards and the Bills never found much offensive momentum after taking an early 9-0 lead.

Credit to that should go to Steve Spagnuolo’s defense and the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator has a good history when it comes to dealing with Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. He was the Giants’ defensive coordinator in Super Bowl XLII when they knocked off the Patriots.

Brady is in a different uniform now and his team will be the home team with the game taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. One imagines the Chiefs won’t find that to be too much of a concern, but it is one of many storylines that will fill the two weeks until the final game of the 2020 season.

53 responses to “The Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl

  1. You see Buffalo the first playoff game Indy choked it.The second game Baltimore you played a running quarterback . Third game you finally played a real offensive team the Kansas city chiefs and got your butts kicked. Oh by the way Steve Spagnolathe Kansas city DC has beaten Tom Brady TWICE in the super bowl

  5. Congrats Chiefs, and congrats to CodyLaws, who finally called it correctly.

    Bills aren’t there yet. Reminds me of Jordan’s Bulls – they had to figure out the Celtics, and then the Bad Boys. Bills are on the right trajectory, but Chiefs are just better right now.

  6. The bills are a bunch of dirt bags, they were out classed in every aspect of the game today, so glad to see them lose, 61 years without a championship

  7. The two best QBs in the league going at it. The old master vs. the heir apparent.

    Great story and should be a close game.

  8. Good game Buffalo, that championship experience should get you back there next year. Chalk it up as inexperience. Take away the last 3 minutes an it was a good game.

    Allen is a stud and I’m excited about the new blood in the AFC. Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Hubert and Mayfield.

    Go AFC!

  9. Watching Diggs and Bills players head explode man was fun. Now, they’re known for dirty players, dirty team, nothing else.

  10. When Kansas has the ball, it looks so easy. When opponent has it, it looks like they are plodding down the field.

    This is amazing football being produced by Mahomes, Ried and co week in week out.

  11. Can’t wait to watch these teams battle! I think the Chiefs will win it all again but we’ll see? Brady’s 4th Super Bowl loss would be sweet as well.

  16. Some of you still think Allen is close to Mahomes. Like I said the other day, no knock on Allen, but he’s not in the same zip code because this is the best QB I have actually ever seen, not just exaggerating like I’ve ever seen.

  17. Too bad the Raiders weren’t there to stop them they beat the Chiefs this season! Raiders could have beat them twice except for a last second loss on a broken play as time ran out.

  19. “Watching Diggs and Bills players head explode man was fun. Now, they’re known for dirty players, dirty team, nothing else”

    Bills will only get better. They went from no playoffs, to WC, to AFCCG. They’ll continue to progress, and will be a contender for years.

  24. Will be interesting SB. Brady in his tenth and Mahomes who won it last season and is the best QB currently. Tampa has a very good team outside of the QB. I guess Allen may not be in the same league as Mahomes eh? He still had a good year. Also, Spagnulo was HC of the Rams for the Giants second super bowl but nice try on that narrative from a game 13 years ago.

  25. Good season Bills. I think your city won’t be happy with the way the team acted at the end of the game. You guys are better than that. Good rivalry for a long time to come!

  27. Chiefs whooped the Bills up and down the field on both sides of the ball. Allen looked afraid and quite frankly made one dumb decision after another thanks to constant pressure from Jones. Welcome to the offseason Bills enjoy all the fighting and temper tantrums you threw being the last memories of the 2020 season.

  28. Credit the Chiefs defense, Buffalo was a top offense and KC shut them down. Imagine if Hardman doesn’t muff the punt…

  31. I’ll repeat what i saidearlier:

    As a Buffalo fan,

    Congrats. KC. I *thought* the Bills would’ve game planned something to deal with Kelce, but yeah… apparently not.

    (Notes: Bills need to spend the offseason working on open field tackling, finding a run game that isn’t NAMED Allen, and get an edge rusher….)

    But seriously – Very well played,KC.

    Now please. Go FLATTEN Brady and the Bucs!

    (And to those talking about how “dirty” the Bills were towards the end. It was chippy all game. Guess you didn’t see or hear Tony Romo and Nantz talk about the uncalled PUNCH KC threw in the 1st when they were down by 9. Not an excuse, the players DO need to keep their tempers. But yeah – both teams were playing hard and tough.)

  32. The two best QB’s battling for a championship. Mahomes and Brady. Two retread coaches, too.

  33. Steelers KC would have been a better game. Whenever Tomlin decides to show up in the playoffs.

  34. The padewon meets the master… we know how this one ends… with another Brady victory, and another broken dream

  35. Just too much firepower for the Bills to handle. Bills fans, you had a hell of a season. The Bills are a young team with a decent cap situation heading into next year. Zero reasons that the Bills can’t be back for another deep playoff run (or more) next season. This was a young team on a very big stage. They’ll be older, wiser and better able to handle that stage next year.

    But for this year, my hat is off to you, KC. It’s going to take a hell of a game plan and performance by Brady and the Bucs to beat the Chiefs. But if anyone can do it, it’s Brady. Should be one hell of a Super Bowl.

  39. Bills leave proud, good season. Definitely turned a corner and Allen is 24, dude will be good for a while.

    Mahomes is just filthy and 25. Looking forward to many more battles. Hope BB can get my Pats back in the mix but tough sledding with these young guys to compete with.

    Outside of Mahomes, the Chiefs have a lot of unlikable players, my goodness. Tough to root for. Lots of standing over guys after tackles, pushing after whistles, etc….and that’s in between the lines, sheesh, act like you’ve been there before . Good thing they have competent, likable leaders in Mahomes and Reid

  41. Every playoff game has a winner and a loser. Doesn’t mean the loser stinks. Bills made it to the final 4, 28 other teams would love to have been there. Great season Bills and congrats Chiefs.

  42. I’m a Miami Dolphins fan from upstate NY currently living in Minnesota,and I want to say that the Buffalo Bills and their fans should be excited about their future.Josh Allen seems like the real deal.You had a great season and I’m pretty sure you’ll be knocking on the door again.
    Go Sabres

  43. Hoping Leslie Frazier gets another job somewhere else. But maybe he did the best with what he had to work with.
    Bills need some more talent on defense.
    Allen needs to quit trying to play “hero ball”.

  44. “Chiefs whooped the Bills up and down the field on both sides of the ball. Allen looked afraid and quite frankly made one dumb decision after another thanks to constant pressure from Jones. Welcome to the offseason Bills enjoy all the fighting and temper tantrums you threw being the last memories of the 2020 season.”

    Pretty salty post from a fan of a team that didn’t even make the playoffs.

    Only one team wins. The Bills made great strides. I’m surprised at how not sad I am right now – Chiefs are just better right now.

    The Bills will get there.

  45. What did the Chiefs player do to create an offsetting penalty there at the end? One player had Allen, Okafor dove for him as the whistle blew. Allen threw the ball at his head, Okafor gets two cheap shots by different linemen. Yet they call it offsetting allowing Buffalo to kick a FG. Not bashing Buffalo at all, high emotions, as the game was good up until then.

  48. The overrated Bills got exposed as expected. The Patriots will return next season and retake the division.

  49. Should be a great match-up. Great QBs. Loaded rosters. Both teams are hot and playing at elite levels. Even if you hate one or both teams, should be some good football.

  50. Allen has improved, but he sure likes to flop and try and draw penalties, just like a soccer player.
    That PF he took was dumb and he’s lucky they got offsetting penalties.
    Take away the FG and you can go home right then and there.

  51. Congratulations to my Chiefs! Good season Bills. You will be back to this game a few times. You are a good young team that fights hard and has a great coach.
    Now on to the SB against a tough Bucs team that will be playing a SB at home – we never seen that before, so that will be an interesting story line.
    Go Chiefs!

  53. The Bills method of thinking: If you don’t go to the Super Bowl, you can’t lose the Super Bowl.

