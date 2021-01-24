Tom Brady interception leads to Davante Adams touchdown

Getty Images

Tom Brady threw 12 interceptions in the regular season. Two of them came on the road in Week 1 against the Saints.

He hadn’t thrown another pick on the road since that game. That is, until the third quarter of the NFC Championship game.

On second-and-10 from the Tampa Bay 38, Brady threw down the right side to Mike Evans. But the ball in the air long enough for safety Adrian Amos to pick it off, setting up the Packers at their own 32-yard line.

It took 13 plays, but the Packers turned the takeaway into points with a touchdown. On third-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 2, Rodgers hit Davante Adams in the end zone for the wideout’s first touchdown of the contest. The Packers elected to go for two, but Equanimeous St. Brown couldn’t come up with the catch in the right side of the end zone.

With 24 seconds left in the third quarter, the Packers are down 28-23.

The Buccaneers have also declared safety Jordan Whitehead out for the rest of the game due to his shoulder injury. That means Tampa Bay is playing a pair of backup safeties, as Antoine Winfield Jr. is inactive with an ankle injury.