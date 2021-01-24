Tom Brady is now 3-1 when throwing three interceptions in a playoff game

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2021, 10:44 PM EST
NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played in his 44th playoff game on Sunday. For the fourth time, Brady threw three interceptions in a single-elimination setting.

He’s 3-1 in those four games.

All of Sunday’s picks came after Tampa Bay had built a 28-10 lead, allowing the Packers to make it extremely interesting down the stretch.

Brady’s first three-pick playoff game came in the 2006 divisional round against the Chargers; Marlon McCree’s fumble of Brady’s final interception gave the Pats a chance to steal the game, 24-21. The Patriots lost the next week to the Colts in the AFC Championship.

Brady’s second three-interception playoff game happened the following year, in a 21-12 win over the Chargers for a berth in Super Bowl XLII. The win made New England 18-0; they lost (as you may have heard) to the Giants.

Brady’s only loss in a three-pick game came in 2009, when Brady and the Patriots were blown out at home by the Ravens, 33-14.

Sunday’s interceptions from Brady came on three consecutive second-half drives. Each were his fault. The first one came when he sailed the ball toward a tightly-covered Mike Evans. The ball hung in the air long enough for safety Adrian Amons to run over to the ball and catch it. The second came on a high-throw in field-goal range to an open Evans. The ball went off the receiver’s hands, and cornerback Jaire Alexander made the pick.

The last came when Brady rushed the throw to avoid taking a blitz from safety Darnell Savage. The pass to Evans, both short of the mark and too high, was caught by Alexander.

Yes, the Buccaneers still won. Yes, Brady has gotten to a Super Bowl in his first year as a non-Patriot. Still, the mistakes easily could have cost Tampa Bay a win. But for the defense stiffening — and a questionable decision by the Packers to kick a late field goal in lieu of playing for the tie when down eight — things could have gone very differently.

7 responses to “Tom Brady is now 3-1 when throwing three interceptions in a playoff game

  1. Eh, 3 picks are 3 picks but they weren’t all that bad. Shouldn’t be throwing that much with a lead that big IMO. First one was BAD, easy can’t do that, but the ripped one, whatevs, and the 3rd was 3rd and long, out of FG range and the corner had a free run at him so Brady tossed it up deep, essentially acted as a punt field position wise.

    In the end, he made enough good throws to outweigh the bad ones.

    He’ll definitely have to clean it up to have a chance to beat Mahomes. Chiefs made scoring 38 look easy. Need Ronald Jones to have a strong run game to neutralize Mahomes time on the field.

  2. The defense carried Brady to the SB. The defense will need to play even better to win it all.

  3. After all the drops and picks off deflections the Bucs receivers have committed this postseason they better play the game of their lives vs Kansas City.

  4. Second-half Brady looked more like a cross between Christian Ponder and Spergon Wynn. I can’t remember the last time I saw a quarterback play that bad. Threw it up for grabs on each interception, was ridiculously inaccurate, and even threw that third down screen pass straight into the dirt immediately after I received the snap. Only the ineptness of the Packers prevented the Bucs from losing that game.

  5. Meanwhile Aaron Rodgers is 1-4 in Championship games, and his only win was against a backup, but he did win another individual award

  6. Please, these INTs are way overrated. The last one was 3rd and 2 from his own 48. An unblocked Safety came rushing in and Brady just heaved it down the field. As good as a punt. Big deal. The one over the middle to Evans was high, but Evans got his hands on it. He was not closely covered. He was open. The usual much ado about nothing. Brady won 3 road games to go to his 9th SBowl at home. Please just shut up. If you want to criticize a QB, I suggest you go after the guy in the green jersey, whom everyone thinks is so good.

  7. If Brady throws 3 picks in the next game they will lose and he’ll be 3-2 when throwing 3 picks in a playoff game.

