Tom Brady will become fourth QB to start Super Bowls for two teams

Getty Images

How many more records can Tom Brady set?

He’s the first player to win six Super Bowls and has a chance for a seventh. He’s now the first player to make 10 Super Bowls.

Only six baseball players have appeared in 10 or more World Series and only four basketball players have appeared in 10 or more NBA Finals, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Only Yogi Berra (14), Mickey Mantle (12), Whitey Ford (11), Elston Howard (10), Joe DiMaggio (10) and Babe Ruth (10) from baseball and Bill Russell (12), Sam Jones (11), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (10) and LeBron James (10) in basketball have accomplished what Brady now has.

Brady got the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay. Only three other quarterbacks ever have started Super Bowls for two teams, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Peyton Manning did it for the Colts and Broncos, Craig Morton for the Cowboys and Broncos and Kurt Warner for the Rams and Cardinals. Manning, of course, is the only starting quarterback to win Super Bowls for two different franchises.