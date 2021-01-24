Tom Brady’s stunning 39-yard touchdown pass gives Buccaneers 21-10 halftime lead

Getty Images

Tom Brady has done it again.

After Aaron Rodgers threw a rare Lambeau Field interception, the Buccaneers took advantage to extend their lead just before halftime.

Tampa Bay took a timeout with eight seconds left in the first half following Brady’s six-yard pass to Leonard Fournette, converting fourth-and-4. The Buccaneers initially lined up to punt on fourth down, but thought better of it after a timeout.

But then Brady displayed he hasn’t lost much with his 43-year-old arm, throwing a strike down the left sideline to wide receiver Scotty Miller for a 39-yard touchdown. Miller beat cornerback Kevin King in a one-on-one matchup.

It was a stunning play to end a strong first half for the Tampa Bay offense, and a problematic one for the Green Bay defense.

The Packers had a lot of trouble getting off the field on third down, allowing Tampa Bay to convert 7-of-10 opportunities in the first two quarters. Brady began the game 6-of-6 on third down for 141 yards with a touchdown.

Overall, Brady finished the first half 13-of-22 for 202 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

On the other side, Rodgers has completed 14-of-19 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and the costly pick. He threw a 50-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling early in the second quarter.

But Rodgers has been sacked three times, with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul coming up with two of them.

The Packers will get the ball to start the second half.