Alabama announces Doug Marrone is their offensive line coach

Doug Marrone is officially a member of Nick Saban’s staff at the University of Alabama.

Word last week was that Marrone, who was fired as the Jaguars head coach early this month, was the leading candidate to be the school’s new offensive line coach. Alabama announced the hiring on Monday.

“We are extremely fortunate to be able to add Doug Marrone to our staff,” Saban said in a statement. “He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line. He has extensive experience as not only an offensive line coach, but also as a head coach at Syracuse and in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville. Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players. I’m excited about his ability to help our players reach their full potential.”

Marrone and O’Brien, who was fired by the Texans early in the 2020 season, coached together at Georgia Tech 25 years ago. That was early in their careers and now they’ll work together again as they try to rebound from bad endings to NFL gigs.