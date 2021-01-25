Allen Lazard: We were set on going down to Tampa and playing in that game

Getty Images

The Packers are in the same situation on Monday as they were the day after last year’s NFC Championship Game.

Instead of getting ready to go to Florida for the Super Bowl, Green Bay players are cleaning out their lockers and doing exit interviews to start the offseason.

But after falling to the Buccaneers 31-26, wide receiver Allen Lazard admitted his feelings on Sunday’s loss are a little different than they were after losing to the 49ers last season.

“Pretty close, maybe even worse, just with the year that we’ve had with everything going on,” Lazard said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “This one hurts. And it hurts, too, because we were having a great season.”

Lazard caught three passes for 62 yards in the NFC Championship Game. He had 33 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns in the 2020 regular season.

“It’s tough because you don’t plan for it, you kind of feel lost in a sense, what to do next,” Lazard said. “We were very much set on going down to Tampa and playing in that game.”

But that was not to be. Instead, Lazard and the rest of the Packers will have to watch from afar just like the vast majority of us.