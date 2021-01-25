Andy Reid not optimistic about Mitchell Schwartz returning for Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Chiefs have fought through offensive line issues all season, and will continue to do so in the Super Bowl after left tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz hasn’t played since suffering a back injury during Kansas City’s Week 6 victory over Buffalo. While there’s always been the possibility that he could return from injured reserve, it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen in the next two weeks.

“I can’t tell you I’m that optimistic about it,” head coach Andy Reid said on Monday, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Mike Remmers has been starting at right tackle in place of Schwartz, and Reid called him “dirty tough” on Monday.

But the Chiefs will need to figure out a way to negate Tampa Bay’s strong pass rush, as the Buccaneers sacked Aaron Rodgers five times on Sunday.