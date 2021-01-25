Brady makes third Super Bowl since turning 40, which no other QB has done once

Getty Images

Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback ever to lead his team to the Super Bowl. And the second-oldest. And the third-oldest.

The 43-year-old Brady will start for the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, making it the 10th Super Bowl of his career — and the third since turning 40. Brady made the Super Bowl with the Patriots at age 41 and age 40 as well.

No other quarterback in NFL history has started a Super Bowl past the age of 40. The next-oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl was Peyton Manning, who was 39 when he won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in the final game of his career. Brady also made the Super Bowl when he was 39, so four of the five oldest quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl are Tom Brady.

When Manning got to the Super Bowl at age 39, he was a shell of his former self. Brady is still playing at a high level. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if Brady is back in the Super Bowl at age 44. Or age 45.