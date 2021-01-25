Bruce Arians: Too early for update on Jordan Whitehead’s shoulder

Getty Images

The Buccaneers opened Sunday’s NFC Championship Game down one safety and they lost another when Jordan Whitehead injured his shoulder during the game.

Whitehead was hurt early in the third quarter while forcing an Aaron Jones fumble. The Bucs recovered to set up a short touchdown pass to tight end Cam Brate and take a 28-10 lead en route to a 31-26 win.

On Monday, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that there’s been no official diagnosis of Whitehead’s injury and, as a result, there’s no word on if it will impact his availability for Super Bowl LV.

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield missed the win with an ankle injury.

Whitehead forced another Jones fumble in the first half, but the Packers recovered. He had five tackles before his early exit.