Cardinals promote Sean Kugler, Cam Turner

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced the promotions of Sean Kugler to offensive line coach/run game coordinator and Cam Turner to quarterbacks coach.

Former passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tom Clements retired.

Turner already has worked closely with quarterback Kyler Murray, so his promotion from assistant quarterbacks coach was not unexpected.

The team also made official the hiring of Shawn Jefferson as wide receivers coach. He replaces David Raih, who will take over as offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.

Jefferson served as receivers coach and assistant head coach of the Jets under Adam Gase the past two seasons.

The Cardinals lost assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton, whom the Chargers hired as special teams coach.