Chargers announce hirings of Joe Lombardi, Renaldo Hill, and Derius Swinton

Getty Images

The Chargers made it official with their three coordinators on Monday, announcing the hirings of Joe Lombardi, Renaldo Hill, and Derius Swinton.

Lombardi will serve as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator after spending the last five years in his second stint as the Saints’ quarterbacks coach. He held the same role from 2009-2013 before spending two seasons as Detroit’s offensive coordinator.

“I’m just so excited about Joe coming here,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said in a statement. “The wealth of knowledge and experience he possesses, having operated within one of the premier offensive systems in the NFL for over a decade.”

Hill takes over as the defensive coordinator after spending two seasons as Denver’s defensive backs coach. He and Staley spent 2019 together on Vic Fangio’s defensive staff. Staley is expected to call the Chargers’ defensive plays.

“He’s a guy that I have a great personal relationship with and a guy that just has a tremendous background to help our team be successful,” Staley said.

Swinton will be Los Angeles’ special teams coordinator. He held the same position with San Francisco under Chip Kelly in 2016. Swinton spent 2020 as the Cardinals’ assistant special teams coach.

“Derius has tremendous command, is a great teacher and has the ability to see the game on offense, defense and through the kicking game,” Staley said. “I can’t emphasize enough what a great teacher he is, fundamentally, from both offensive and defensive perspectives.”