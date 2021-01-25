Chiefs-Bucs Super Bowl should have been played in L.A.

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in its own stadium. It wasn’t supposed to be that way.

As originally scheduled, Super Bowl LV would have happened at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, heavy rains delayed construction of the venue by a year. And the NFL opted to flip flop Super Bowl LV in L.A. and Super Bowl LVI in Tampa.

By rule, a stadium must be at least two years old to host a Super Bowl. The L.A. venue opened this year.

The swap worked out well for another reason, given the pandemic. Given the situation in Southern California, no fans would be attending the game. It’s also possible that the NFL would have been asked to move it.

SoFi Stadium will host next year’s Super Bowl. And both the Chargers and Rams will have a chance to play in their home stadium. Maybe against each other.