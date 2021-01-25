Chiefs favored by 3 in Super Bowl LV

Getty Images

The Chiefs are favored by a field goal over the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

At most sports books, the Chiefs initially opened as 3.5-point favorites and moved down to three-point favorites in early betting.

The spread is no surprise, as the Chiefs and Buccaneers have already met at Raymond James once during the regular season, and the Chiefs won 27-24. The Buccaneers will be the first team ever to play the Super Bowl on their home field, but home-field advantage hasn’t mattered much this season, and the expected crowd of 22,000 fans, only a minority of them Bucs season ticket holders, won’t give the Bucs the typical crowd noise advantage of a home team in a normal year.

The point total was initially set at 57.5 at most sports books and has quickly dropped to 56.5 after most bettors took the under. If the total points bet settles in at 57 points, with a three-point spread, that would imply the Chiefs should be expected to win 30-27.