Cole Beasley broke his fibula in Week 16, played three playoff games with it

Getty Images

Jack Youngblood has some company.

The Hall of Famer who more than 30 years ago broke his leg in the divisional round of the playoffs and played with the injury through the Super Bowl and then the Pro Bowl — back when the Pro Bowl actually was a football game, not two-hand-touch in pads.

Via Bills sideline reporters Sal Capaccio, Bills receiver Cole Beasley said Monday that he suffered a broken fibula against the Patriots in Week 16. Beasley didn’t play in Week 17, but then he played in three playoff games with the injury.

Per Capaccio, Beasley said that he “felt it a bit in the Colts game but not as much in the last two.”

Beasley caught seven passes for 57 yards against the Colts in the wild card round, and seven for 88 against the Chiefs on Sunday.