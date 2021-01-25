Colts announce Marcus Brady is their new offensive coordinator

USA Today

The Colts didn’t go far in filling their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Marcus Brady has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, the Colts announced today.

Indianapolis was in need of a new offensive coordinator because the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni away to be Philadelphia’s new head coach.

Brady has been on the Colts’ staff for three seasons and had been working closely with Sirianni and head coach Frank Reich, so to the extent that changes to the Colts’ scheme are coming, it would be because they’ll have a new quarterback after Philip Rivers retired — not because the coaches feel the need to change anything.

The Jaguars had asked to interview Brady for their offensive coordinator position, but the Colts got him to stay in Indianapolis.

Brady has been an offensive coordinator in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts, but this is his first offensive coordinator job on the American side of the border.