Corey Linsley realizes he may have played his final game for the Packers

Aaron Rodgers brought up the uncertainty within the Packers’ locker room in the immediate aftermath of the loss to the Buccaneers.

“A lot of guys futures that are, you know, uncertain, myself included,” Rodgers said. “That’s what’s sad about it most. . . . Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it all.”

While the past 24 hours has focused specifically on Rodgers’ future, the Packers have plenty of questions heading into the offseason.

Their All-Pro center, Corey Linsley, is one of the players scheduled to become a free agent in March. He said Monday his agent has not had any serious talks with the Packers.

“That’s not to say something couldn’t happen, but up this point, it’s been complimentary but nothing of substance,” Linsley said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Linsley sounded as if he’s prepared to hit the open market.

“It’s a lot of emotions going on. It is what it is,” Linsley said, via Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I feel like I put out some good film and did the best that I could this year. Hopefully if the Packers don’t re-sign me, hopefully another team will.”

In his seventh season, Linsley made his first All-Pro nod.