Devlin Hodges says he’s signed with the Rams

Getty Images

Quarterback Devlin Hodges has found a new home.

Hodges said goodbye to the Steelers last week and he said hello to the Rams in a tweet on Sunday. The Rams have not announced any move, but it is likely a reserve/future contract that will give Hodges a spot on their 90-man offseason roster.

Hodges spent the 2020 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad, but he made six starts for the team while Ben Roethlisberger was out during the 2019 campaign. He was 100-of-160 for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight overall appearances.

The Rams had Jared Goff, John Wolford, and Blake Bortles on the active roster at the end of the season. Bryce Perkins was on the practice squad and has signed a futures deal with the team for 2021.