Duce Staley joining Lions coaching staff

Duce Staley asked the Eagles to let him out of his contract so that he could pursue coaching opportunities with other teams and it didn’t take him long to land one.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Staley will be the assistant head coach and running backs coach with the Lions. He held the same titles with the Eagles the last three seasons.

Staley was on the Eagles’ staff for 10 years overall. He also played 10 seasons in the NFL after the Eagles made him a third-round pick in 1997.

The Lions are expected to hire Anthony Lynn as the offensive coordinator on Dan Campbell’s first staff in Detroit.