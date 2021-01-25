Eagles hire Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has his offensive coordinator in place.

The Eagles have agreed to terms with Shane Steichen to be their offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The 35-year-old Steichen was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator last season and spent four years as their quarterbacks coach before that. He was credited last year for his work with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, and he’ll be tasked this year with getting Carson Wentz back on track.

Sirianni and Steichen were on the Chargers’ staff together for four years, and now Sirianni has hired an old friend.