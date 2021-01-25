Eric DeCosta: I laugh at the notion players don’t want to play with Lamar Jackson

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 25, 2021, 11:26 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

General Manager Eric DeCosta admitted the Ravens might be limited in what they can do in free agency based on having only $15 to $20 million in cap room this offseason.

But DeCosta doesn’t feel like that makes Baltimore any less attractive of a destination — particularly because the club has Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

“Let’s face it, we’ve had some of the best players in the history of the NFL play with us, and players want to play with them,” DeCosta said in his Monday press conference. “Players want to play with Lamar Jackson. I really do kind of laugh at the notion that players don’t want to come here and play with Lamar because he’s one of the very best young players in the NFL. And we’ve got a lot of other young players as well that fit that criteria.

“I think it’s a great place to play. I think people want to play here. I think it’s a team that’s positioned well in the future.”

With Jackson behind center, the Ravens are set up to win. But if a wide receiver has a goal of leading the league in yards, Baltimore might not be the most appealing option. The Ravens finished the regular season 11-5 and won a playoff game, but they were last in passing attempts and passing yards in 2020.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Eric DeCosta: I laugh at the notion players don’t want to play with Lamar Jackson

  1. cmon on EDC, how many WRs passed on the Ravens this season cause they don’t want to play in LJs run first offense? A Lot.

  2. I really do kind of laugh at the notion that players don’t want to come here and play with Lamar because he’s one of the very best young players in the NFL.

    I laugh at the notion that he thinks Lamar is a QB. Well positioned in the future? Only if the future is to have your RB posing as a QB lead the league in rushing. Good luck attracting any WRs to go to Baltimore when the RB can barely complete a pass. If DeCosta really believes what he’s shoveling then don’t look for much from the Ravens in the next few years except beating bad teams and getting embarrassed against good teams. Just wait until Lamar loses a step.

  3. No top receiver free agent would want to play in Baltimore given the QB’s limitations in the passing game. If the Ravens overpaid by many millions, maybe, but even that is questionable. They’ll have to draft a top talent to get a top receiver.

  5. Why would a WR want to play with Jackson? It gets boring running all those routes and never catching any balls. If a WR wants to get stats and get paid, don’t play with Jackson

  6. Wr go to die in baltimore, nobody wants to go there. Was this way with flacco too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.