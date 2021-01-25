Eric DeCosta: I laugh at the notion players don’t want to play with Lamar Jackson

USA TODAY Sports

General Manager Eric DeCosta admitted the Ravens might be limited in what they can do in free agency based on having only $15 to $20 million in cap room this offseason.

But DeCosta doesn’t feel like that makes Baltimore any less attractive of a destination — particularly because the club has Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

“Let’s face it, we’ve had some of the best players in the history of the NFL play with us, and players want to play with them,” DeCosta said in his Monday press conference. “Players want to play with Lamar Jackson. I really do kind of laugh at the notion that players don’t want to come here and play with Lamar because he’s one of the very best young players in the NFL. And we’ve got a lot of other young players as well that fit that criteria.

“I think it’s a great place to play. I think people want to play here. I think it’s a team that’s positioned well in the future.”

With Jackson behind center, the Ravens are set up to win. But if a wide receiver has a goal of leading the league in yards, Baltimore might not be the most appealing option. The Ravens finished the regular season 11-5 and won a playoff game, but they were last in passing attempts and passing yards in 2020.