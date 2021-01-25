Eric DeCosta: Lamar Jackson certainly deserves a contract extension

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson was the league’s MVP in 2019 and became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons in 2020.

He’s clearly one of the league’s most dynamic players. And now that he’s finished his third season, he’s eligible for a contract extension.

That’s something Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta seems more than prepared for, saying Monday morning that there’s “certainly a chance” Jackson gets a new deal this offseason.

“I will be talking with Lamar probably within the next 10 days or so — he’s down in Florida,” DeCosta said in his Monday press conference. “But we’ve got a great relationship, he’s got a great relationship with this organization. He’s a very easy person to talk to. Certainly deserves a contract. He has played phenomenal football over the last couple years. And our intention, and my intention, is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years.”

But as the Ravens look to generally improve in 2021, one aspect will be the club’s passing game. Baltimore finished No. 7 in points scored and No. 19 in total yards. But the club was last in passing attempts and passing yards.

DeCosta acknowledged the Ravens are a run-based offense. Still, he noted improvement in the passing attack could come from better pass protection, acquiring receivers in the draft or free agency, and more offseason practice time.

He also expects Jackson to continue to work to get better.

“Well I would think that Lamar being who Lamar is — Lamar wants to improve,” DeCosta said. “I mean, I want him to improve, too. We all want him to improve. You wouldn’t be in this business unless you constantly wanted to get better, that’s the same as you guys. So that goes without, I think, saying — that we all want to get better. And that’s on the quarterback, that’s on the receivers.”