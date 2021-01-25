Eric DeCosta says Ravens aren’t focused on trying to acquire a No. 1 receiver

Getty Images

As the Baltimore Ravens try to find the right levers to pull to allow them to advance deeper into the playoffs in future seasons, General Manager Eric DeCosta says finding a top-tier wide receiver for their offense isn’t a clear-cut, top of the wish list item for their team.

The Ravens Offense with Lamar Jackson at quarterback has been quite productive over the last two seasons with a diverse ground game at the forefront. However, when they’ve faced better opponents and found themselves trailing in games, they haven’t had the offensive firepower to dig out of the holes with their passing attack. An elite receiver could help that equation, but they aren’t easy to come by. And DeCosta says trying to get one isn’t an enormous priority.

“It’s not all about getting the No. 1 receiver that everybody likes to talk about,” DeCosta said, via NFL.com. “We would certainly look at that. We would try to upgrade at every single position on this football team this offseason if we can, based on the parameters of what we have to work with draft pick-wise, money-wise and all the other challenges associated with building a football team.”

Of course, the Ravens would take that sort of talent at receiver if they happened to have one fall into their grasp. First-round picks used on the selections of Breshad Perriman and Marquise Brown over the last six years haven’t been able to turn into those type of threats. With other needs on the roster, taking another swing at a receiver in the draft or in free agency might not be the right decision for the Ravens to make. The struggles don’t all fall on the receiving corps anyway either.