Eric DeCosta: Would be foolish not to try extending Mark Andrews’ contract

Quarterback Lamar Jackson gets the headlines, but he’s not the only Ravens player who is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason.

The Ravens picked tight end Mark Andrews and tackle Orlando Brown in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft after they added Jackson in the first round. Both have become starters for the Ravens and General Manager Eric DeCosta addressed their futures during a Monday press conference.

“Mark Andrews, in my opinion, is one of the best TEs in the NFL,” DeCosta said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “We’d be foolish to not try and keep him. Those discussions will start up at some point.”

DeCosta said he wants to keep Brown around as well, but there’s a finite number of resources available and that may lead DeCosta to make some tough choices in the future.