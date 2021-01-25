In one fateful moment, Matt LaFleur underestimated two GOATs

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2021, 10:44 AM EST
The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 season came down to one decision. And it was the wrong decision. As time passes, more and more people inside and outside the organization will realize how wrong it was.

After landing in a 28-10 hole that created a clear sense that the game was over, the Packers clawed back. A pair of touchdowns (and a dropped two-point conversion) made it a five-point game, 28-23, with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

The game then went Buccaneers interception, Packers punt, Buccaneers interception, Packers punt before an eight-play, 44-yard Tampa Bay drive ended in a 46-yard field goal, making the score 31-23.

The Packers got the ball with 4:42 to go. Six plays later, they had a first and goal at the Buccaneers’ eight. First down? Incomplete pass. Second down? Incomplete pass. Third down? Incomplete pass. Fourth down? Field goal.

Field goal? Yes, field goal. Field goal, despite having access to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, a player on the brink of completing a comeback even more impressive than the one accomplished by the Seahawks against the Packers six years earlier in the NFC Championship. Field goal, despite giving the ball back to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, a player who is good enough to ice the game under those circumstances (which he did).

Why not go for the touchdown? Quarterback Aaron Rodgers chose his words carefully when discussing the situation, pointing out that it wasn’t his decision and that he didn’t have much of a chance to push back on the call made by coach Matt LaFleur.

“I look over to the sideline, I see five big guys running on the field,” Rodgers said of the moments after the third-down play. “There’s a lot of gymnastics that has to happen to get us to be able to go for it there. But I don’t know. That decision was made, and we moved on.”

LaFleur surely will wonder whether he made the right decision. Rodgers surely will wonder whether he should have asserted himself more, even if it meant calling one of the team’s timeouts.

Yes, the Packers still needed to score from the eight, if they’d gone for it. Yes, they also had to convert a two-pointer. But kicking the field goal meant they had to get the ball back and then score another touchdown.

Failure on fourth and goal from the eight would have given the Buccaneers the ball on the eight, perhaps setting the stage for a more careful Tampa Bay drive and, in turn, a greater chance of getting possession again.

That said, they would have had to stop Brady. But they still had to stop Brady.

Basically, LaFleur’s decision to take the field goal underestimated two GOATS in one moment. He underestimate his own GOAT in Aaron Rodgers, and then he underestimated the other GOAT in Tom Brady.

Brady proved LaFleur wrong. Rodgers didn’t get a chance to.

13 responses to “In one fateful moment, Matt LaFleur underestimated two GOATs

  3. I can’t really blame LaFleur for kicking the field goal after he just watched his quarterback not attempt to run on 2nd and 3rd and goal. Aaron Rodgers also didn’t capitalize on Brady’s three interceptions by only scoring on one turnover. However, if you go for it and fail, The Bucs are inside the ten yard line and need to get two first downs against your defense the played well.

  5. I was in a few group chats where we all questioned the same thing. I don’t understand kicking a field goal when you still need a TD after the fact. So you ultimately need to stop Brady anyway. I would have preferred aiming to tie it. If you don’t get it, the Bucs get the ball backed up and the Packers can still try to force a three and out to get the ball back to try to tie again. If you get it, the game is tied.

    For such an aggressive coach, it was a passive play that ultimately cost them the game.

  7. Still a little puzzling that one of the GOATs didn’t run on third down when he had some open field…but I guess not to run was his decision.

  8. It made zero sense as it implies that Lafleur trusted his defense to get a stop.

    If you go for it on 4th down and miss (with the best red zone offense in NFL history and the MVP), Tampa gets the ball on their 8 yard line with the 2 minute warning and 3 timeouts for Green Bay. You get a stop (like you already planned on doing) and you get the ball back in better field positions and a timeout to drive down the field and tie.

    Even if you score and miss on the 2 pt conversion, you’re in the exact same position you were hoping for except you only need a field goal to win. And this is all ignoring the fact it’s Tom Brady on the other side. It’s really an all time terrible coaching decision.

  9. Brady who hadn’t thrown an INT on the road since Sept threw 3 straight in the second half, one bad play call didn’t lose this game

  10. Not sure how is going to live this down.

    I can’t name a great coach that would have take the ball out his QBs hands.

  11. When Rodgers forces his way out of town we will look back at this moment as being the straw that finally broke the camels back.

  12. When Rodgers was young and leading a sixth seed with no pressure on, he won a Super Bowl. As expectations have increased since then, he’s lost four straight conference championship games. He had three opportunities to score from the 8 so I don’t know how confident we can be that he would do it on the fourth try. Maybe we need to face the possibility that Rodgers is a great player who chokes in the biggest spots.

  13. When Aaron Rogers leaves the Packers one day, then you’ll find out exactly just how good a coach Matt LaFluer really is or is not. With Aaron Rogers 98% of Matt La Fluer’s work is done.

