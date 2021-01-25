Jets retaining Brant Boyer as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

Robert Saleh’s first Jets coaching staff is continuing to take shape.

Saleh will retain Brant Boyer as special teams coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL media.

Boyer has been with New York since 2016, when Todd Bowles was the team’s head coach. Boyer has now survived two regime changes with the organization after Adam Gase was fired at the end of the 2020 season.

Saleh hired Mike LaFleur — younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur — as offensive coordinator and Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator.