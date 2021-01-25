Josh Allen: I proved Bills didn’t make a mistake

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t end his 2020 season on the best of notes, but he won’t be facing the kinds of questions that he faced after the 2019 season.

Allen didn’t convince everyone that he was the right quarterback for the Bills during his first two seasons, but the number of unconvinced shrank considerably this season. He completed just over 69 percent of his passes while throwing 37 touchdowns and taking the Bills to the AFC Championship Game.

He was succinct when asked what he thought his play proved to the league.

“I proved that they didn’t make a mistake by drafting me,” Allen said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News.

Allen is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and said Monday that he hadn’t thought about anything on that front yet. It probably won’t be long before someone on his side broaches the subject of a new deal in Buffalo.