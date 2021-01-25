Josh Allen: I proved Bills didn’t make a mistake

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2021, 5:33 PM EST
AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t end his 2020 season on the best of notes, but he won’t be facing the kinds of questions that he faced after the 2019 season.

Allen didn’t convince everyone that he was the right quarterback for the Bills during his first two seasons, but the number of unconvinced shrank considerably this season. He completed just over 69 percent of his passes while throwing 37 touchdowns and taking the Bills to the AFC Championship Game.

He was succinct when asked what he thought his play proved to the league.

“I proved that they didn’t make a mistake by drafting me,” Allen said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News.

Allen is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and said Monday that he hadn’t thought about anything on that front yet. It probably won’t be long before someone on his side broaches the subject of a new deal in Buffalo.

15 responses to “Josh Allen: I proved Bills didn’t make a mistake

  4. Allen is a great QB but the Bills either need a run game or some o-line upgrades or both because Allen was hung out to dry and took a beating. Played his heart out but he’s going to need more than Diggs, Knox, and Beasley.

  6. You proved it to all of us NFL fans! Your a good young man that is going to be a incredible QB and person for years to come. I congratulate you and your team for a good year.

  9. I get the GM’s and coaches have a small window to develop QB’s and very few are ready in year one or two. Sometimes patience is required…..In McBeane we trust!

  10. Whoa, slow your roll there Joshy. One good year does not signify greatness, or even good. Put together several successful seasons first. SMH.

  11. The Bills went through an epic journey trying to find someone to replace Kelly. I don’t think any fans thought it could possibly take this long.

    They found the guy, though. Allen is perfect for Buffalo, and I don’t think he has even approached his ceiling yet. No one has ever seen a QB improve accuracy like he has over 3 seasons. He just keeps working, and keeps getting better.

    Hopefully, the next time he matches up w/ Mahomes, it will be more competitive.

  12. He played bad yesterday which makes you wonder if the Bills are not what Jacksonville Jaguars were few years ago. Had one good season, made it to the AFCC game then fell apart to now a rebuilding team.

  13. I’d have to see another season before I overpay Josh… Please stop all the talk about Josh is in the same class as Pat M.

  14. So far so good. Seems like a great marriage between Josh and Buffalo. Hope things continue on that path but pro sports can be like Hollywood marriages.

  15. He proved he showed his true color yesterday by playing dirty, tossing ball at opponent when he can’t win fair and square. If I were Bills, I’d get rid of him quick because he’ll never get Buffalo to win any Superbowl.

