Josh Allen: It’s hard to win when you don’t play your A-game against Kansas City

Getty Images

Josh Allen and the Bills fell short of reaching Super Bowl LV, falling to the Chiefs 38-24 on Sunday.

Allen finished the game 28-of-48 passing for 287 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was also the Bills’ leading rusher, gaining 88 yards on seven carries.

But there was clearly a gap between Buffalo and Kansas City in 2020 as the AFC’s top two seeds. Allen thinks it’s difficult to speculate on how wide that gap is.

“When you don’t play your A-game against a team that shows up every game and plays their A-game, it’s hard to win that way,” Allen said during his Monday press conference. “They had a really good plan for what we did. They’re in the Super Bowl for a reason. They found a way and we didn’t and that’s the end of the story.”

Cornerback Tre'Davious White said earlier on Monday that the Bills will have to go through the Chiefs in order to win a Super Bowl. Allen didn’t necessarily go that far, but he did note Kansas City’s obvious success over the last three seasons.

“I mean, they’ve hosted three AFC Championship games in a row and back-to-back Super Bowl appearances,” Allen said. “I think that’s what every team would want, is to be in consecutive Super Bowls and have the ability to win multiple Super Bowls. That’s something that we’ve got to step back and look at.

“We don’t want to be them. We don’t want to be anyone else. But we want to be the best versions of ourselves here and we think that’s good enough.”