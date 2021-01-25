Mike Pettine under fire after Bucs touchdown before halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on January 25, 2021, 7:42 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Kevin King did not have his best game Sunday. The Packers cornerback, who played after being questionable with a back injury, gave up a 39-yard touchdown to Scotty Miller on the next-to-last play of the first half and drew a penalty for defensive pass interference on Tyler Johnson late in the fourth quarter.

But King doesn’t bear as much responsibility as defensive coordinator Mike Pettine for the play before halftime, which frankly has become overshadowed by the final 2 1/2 minutes of the game.

The day after one of the most disappointing losses in the Packers’ long history, tire tracks are everywhere, including down Pettine’s back.

Matt LaFleur’s comments immediately after the game invite a question about whether Pettine’s future already is decided.

“It was man coverage. Definitely not the right call for the situation, and you can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win,” LaFleur said, via Jason Wilde of Wisconsin State Journal. “When you look at it, there was 120 some-odd plays on both sides of the ball plus all the special teams. There were a lot of plays in that game that could have been made, that could have changed the outcome of the game.

“But the ones that really hurt us the most were that play, and then to come out to start the second half, [Aaron Jones] had the fumble and they score to make it 28-10. That really was the big difference in the football game. You just can’t do that stuff.

“I blame us as coaches for putting our guys in that situation. That’s inexcusable. That should not have happened. So we’ve got to take a look at it, do some self-reflection, and try to figure out ways on how that can’t happen again.”

The Bucs were ready to punt on fourth-and-four from the Green Bay 45 before rethinking it after a timeout. They picked up a first down on a Tom Brady throw to Leonard Fournette to the 39 and called their final timeout with eight seconds left.

Brady saw Miller get a step on King, who was in one-on-one coverage, resulting in a touchdown with one second left in the half and a 21-10 halftime lead.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy was among those critical of the Packers’ coverage in that situation, writing, “That may be the worst defensive design I’ve ever seen with 8 seconds and no timeouts left. Green Bay — I’m not sure how you play inside technique man to man and [not] just play zone and protect the sideline and the end zone? Amazing.”

Pettine’s mistake could cost him his job.

26 responses to “Mike Pettine under fire after Bucs touchdown before halftime

  1. Fire Mike Pettine should of bone last year. Look at all the talent, the players Pettine wanted (Rashaan Gary & Kirksey) has there been a top 10 team defensively? Improved from Capers but this is year 3. I think he should go.

  2. It was only possible because Rodgers threw a Trubisky-level interception in the final minute of the first half.

  6. I don’t know who was calling the offensive plays, but running up the middle for no gain on just about every first down, when you have an MVP QB, is just awful.

    As a long time Packer fan, I hope so, Jim Leonhard, the University of Wisconsin Defensive coordinator would be s good choice for a replacement.

  9. He was kept last year so LaFleur would at least have some continuity on the staff while getting adjusted to being an HC, but as a Bucs fan I would imagine he has outlived any usefulness he had at that job. Be smart to fire him and get a bright, younger mind in charge of that defense.

  11. Pettine was trying to prevent Bucs from getting into a better position for a Field Goal. Weren’t expecting ‘noodle-arm’ Brady to throw it into the endzone.

    Seahawks did a similar thing to the Patriots in SB 49 at the end of the first half, throwing into the end zone with 2 seconds left on the clock. No one called for firing Belichick or Patricia.

  12. Adam Gase fired Greg Williams after that dismal play vs. Oakland in a pretty much meaningless game where Ruggs scored to give Raiders a win.

    If LaFleur fires Pettine his decision to trust Pettine’s D over letting the MVP take a shot from the 8 on 4th down is magnified.

    The Packers have a history of firing DCs after horrific plays in the playoffs. 4th and 26 seems like yesterday. Packers DC Ed Donatell was fired 5 days after that fateful Freddy Mitchell play.

    Mike Pettine should’ve been fired by now. It wouldn’t surprise me if the issue above is standing in the way causing him to wait until some time passes and then make the move hoping nobody revisits his decision.

  15. Sounds like LaFleur is trying to take some of the well deserved heat off himself by throwing others under the bus.

  16. Tom Brady vs a Mike Petrine coached Defense
    Now,

    11-3, 28 tds 8 ints 280 passing per game.

  17. Hate to say this, but the second guessing is getting a little old.

    Actually, I don’t hate to say it at all.

  18. That was a terrible job by Pettine, but still not as bad as the coaching decsion by LaFleur to take Rodgers off the field and kick the field goal. That, without question, was the worst coaching decsion of the entire season.

  21. How this guy got a job after the Browns debacle is mind boggling. This guy couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag

  23. King was already torched by Evans on the 1st td and misjudged the throw. He deserves the blame as he underestimate Scotty legit 4.3 speed.

  25. If that’s the mistake that costs Pettine his job, it will be more a matter of the straw that broke the camel’s back.

    The Packers have elite talent at all three levels of the defense–Clark on the line, Z-Smith and an emerging Gary at LB, Alexander in the secondary–and yet they do nothing with it. They can’t stop the run, they don’t pressure the quarterback (the sack numbers the last few years are deceptive–those sacks are pretty much the only times they get into the backfield at all), they routinely give up big pass plays and don’t get off the field on 3rd down. We saw all of that on Sunday.

    Mike Pettine has assembled a defense that is less than the sum of its parts, and it has cost the Packers the NFC championship for two straight seasons. He should have been fired last year; if it takes a blunder like this to finally get him the axe, then so be it.

