NFL reviewed a non-reviewable ruling on Josh Allen incompletion

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2021, 12:13 PM EST
AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Just before halftime of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the snap, rolled to his right, and threw the ball away an instant before stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line. The officials mistakenly ruled him out of bounds. And then the NFL officiating department made a much bigger mistake.

The replay assistant buzzed down to the on-field referee, who then consulted with NFL head of officiating Al Riveron. They looked at the review and found that Allen had thrown the ball away before he stepped out of bounds. So they changed the call to an incomplete pass.

Big problem: That’s not a reviewable play. When a player in possession of the ball is ruled out of bounds, that’s the end of the play. Nothing that happens after that can be reviewed, even if there’s clear and obvious video evidence that the player didn’t actually step out of bounds.

This particular call didn’t really matter — the Bills ended up kicking a field goal, and it’s highly likely they also would have kicked a field goal if the ruling hadn’t been overturned — but it’s alarming that Riveron didn’t know he wasn’t supposed to review the play.

The NFL often takes criticism for its byzantine rules. When the NFL’s own head of officiating can’t keep track of the rules, it’s hard not to feel that criticism is justified.

  1. Well, at least it was the right call. Unlike a non-called helmet to helmet pass interference call.

  4. Better to be safe than to make the wrong call. I disagree with the criticism here

  6. In the grand scheme of things it really didn’t matter. We would have had to score at least 5 more field goals to beat the Chiefs.

  7. Yet the NFL would not review the obvious helmet to helmet hit by Daniel Sorensen of the Chiefs against Rashard Higgins and the Browns.

  9. Just think… If a MUCH more significant non reviewable play had been reviewed and officiated properly last week (Illegal helmet to helmet contact, and leading with the crown of the helmet.. The Bills MIGHT have been playing Cleveland yesterday instead of the Chiefs…

  10. Terrible analysis. Anything after he is out of bounds is not reviewable. He threw the ball before going out of bounds which is what was reviewed. You are saying that a bang bang play where the player is initially ruled out of bounds by being on the out of bounds line but had the ball over the goal line is not reviewable. Untrue as that is reviewed all the time. Same rule applies

  11. After all is said and done, I think the NFL should be able to review every obvious mistake that is made by the Ref’s!

  13. Better to be safe than to make the wrong call. I disagree with the criticism here

    ===
    Yeah you don’t get it. The point is the criticism is the rules are so overally complicated not even the head of officiating knows them properly.

  14. Was the fiasco near the end of the game with all of the offsetting personal fouls reviewable? They took a lot of time to have zero effect on the game. Seems like a play that wasn’t reviewable. And the ref was clearly getting instructions from New York. I guess it’s too much to expect consistency from the league office.

  15. Better question would be why is it not a reviewable play? It’s not a judgment call…there’s no good reason for it not to be reviewable.

