Panthers making two hirings official, announce Mike Phair won’t return

The Panthers officially hired Sean Ryan as quarterbacks coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach.

Ryan replaces Jake Peetz, who left for the offensive coordinator job at LSU, and Sparano Jr. takes over for Marcus Satterfield, now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. Ryan worked with head coach Matt Rhule with the Giants in 2012.

Sparano Jr., the son of former Dolphins and Raiders head coach Tony Sparano, was the Bills’ tight ends coach in 2015 and 2016 when Panthers line coach Pat Meyer was an assistant in Buffalo. Sparano has spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars as assistant offensive line coach.

The Panthers also announced Monday that defensive line coach Mike Phair will not return next season. Phair came to Carolina last year after spending 2018-19 in the same role with the Colts.

Assistant defensive line coach Frank Okam will lead the defensive line prospects in the Senior Bowl.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady and linebackers coach Mike Siravo are not in Mobile because of COVID-19 protocols, the team announced. The offensive staff will absorb Brady’s duties, and defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb will coach the linebackers