Ravens won’t re-sign long snapper Morgan Cox

Getty Images

The Ravens have had a stable group of kicking specialists since the start of the 2012 season, but the group will have a new look in 2021.

Long snapper Morgan Cox has been told that the Ravens will not re-sign him, so someone else will be working with kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch next season. Cox spent 11 seasons with the Ravens overall, has been named to four Pro Bowls, and became the inaugural All-Pro long snapper this season.

“Obviously, I’m certainly disappointed that I won’t be back with the Ravens next year. Regardless of the other stuff, the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro stuff, I just felt like I had been playing really well and I’ve been healthy. Contract-wise, we hadn’t gotten to that point yet. I felt pretty good about it, but you know, just disappointment in the near term obviously. At the same time I really fought those feelings,” Cox said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “I take a lot of pride in what we’ve accomplished there. All of that to say, rather than be frustrated or disappointed on this end, which would be easy to fall into, I’m really just thankful that it happened. I am sad that it’s over, but I’m also eternally happy that it happened.”

Cox said that Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta told him the team wants to go younger. They had Nick Moore on their practice squad this season and he played in one game when Cox was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.