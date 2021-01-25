Regular season MVP hasn’t won the Super Bowl since 1999

Getty Images

The curse of the regular season Most Valuable Player continues.

The NFL’s regular season MVP hasn’t won the Super Bowl since Rams quarterback Kurt Warner did it in the 1999 season, and it won’t happen this year, either. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sure to win the MVP for the 2020 season, which will be formally announced the night before the Super Bowl. But Rodgers and the Packers came up short on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Nine players have won the Super Bowl and MVP in the same season: Packers quarterback Bart Starr in 1966, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in 1978, Washington kicker Mark Moseley in 1982, Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986, 49ers quarterback Joe Montana in 1989, Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith in 1993, 49ers quarterback Steve Young in 1994, Packers quarterback Brett Favre in 1996 and Warner in 1999.

But what was a fairly common occurrence in the 20th Century still has not happened in the 21st Century. The MVP has once again been kept from holding the Lombardi Trophy.