Renaldo Hill will be Chargers defensive coordinator

The Chargers have found their new defensive coordinator.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team is hiring Renaldo Hill to run their defense. Sunday also brought word that they are closing in on hiring Joe Lombardi to be their offensive coordinator.

Hill spent the last two seasons as the Broncos’ defensive backs coach. Staley was the outside linebackers coach in Denver during the 2019 season and he moved on to run the Rams Defense last season.

Hill also spent one year on the Dolphins staff after opening his coaching career in the collegiate ranks. He spent 10 years playing defensive back in the league before transitioning to his current path.