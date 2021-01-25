Report: Eagles not retaining Press Taylor

USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are not retaining passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Press Taylor, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

It is not a surprise based on the Eagles’ recent hires: They have agreed to terms with Shane Steichen to be their offensive coordinator and Kevin Patullo as their passing game coordinator.

Taylor’s time in Philadelphia essentially ended with Doug Pederson’s departure.

Taylor is leaving the Eagles after eight seasons. It stands as his only NFL experience.

Taylor began as an offensive quality control coach, became quarterbacks coach in 2018 and added passing game coordinator duties this past season.