Report: Lions hire Aubrey Pleasant as secondary coach/passing game coordinator

Getty Images

Aubrey Pleasant is leaving the Rams to become the Lions’ secondary coach and passing game coordinator, Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports.

New Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, who formerly worked for the Rams, already hired Ray Agnew from the Rams to be assistant General Manager.

Pleasant spent four seasons with the Rams coaching the cornerbacks.

He started his NFL coaching career in 2013 as an intern with the Browns. Pleasant then went to Washington after the offseason with the Browns and served as an offensive assistant.

Before the 2014 season, Pleasant switched to the defensive side as a quality control coach working with the defensive backs.