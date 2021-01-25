Report: Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones is expected to be LSU’s defensive coordinator

Getty Images

LSU has reportedly settled on who they will hire as their next defensive coordinator.

Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reports that the school is expected to hire Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones. Jones interviewed with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Monday and worked under Dave Aranda at Wisconsin. Aranda left the defensive coordinator job at LSU after the 2019 season to become the head coach of Baylor.

This season was Jones’ first in Minnesota. He’s also worked for the Bengals and Dolphins at the professional level and at Hawaii and Bowie State in the college ranks.

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen had been a candidate for the job, but he signed a three-year extension that came with an assistant head coach title to remain in New Orleans.