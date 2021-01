USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have filled one of their coaching vacancies, hiring Alfredo Roberts to be the team’s tight ends coach.

Roberts spent the last four years as the Chargers’ running backs coach. He previously coached tight ends for the Colts, Buccaneers, Browns, and Jaguars.

Roberts caught 48 career passes for 450 yards with two touchdowns in five seasons with the Chiefs and Cowboys from 1988-1992.

Roberts replaces James Daniel, who retired after spending 2004-2020 coaching Pittsburgh’s tight ends.