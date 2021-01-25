Steelers promote Matt Canada to offensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers elected to stick with an internal candidate to fill one a significant void on the coaching staff, promoting Matt Canada to offensive coordinator.

Pittsburgh announced the move on Monday. Canada just completed his first season as the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Prior to his arrival in Pittsburgh, Canada was Maryland’s interim head coach in 2018. Since 2013, he’d served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at NC State, Pitt, LSU, and Maryland.

The Steelers were Canada’s first job in the NFL, but he’s been coaching throughout college since finishing his playing career at Indiana in the 1990s.

Former Browns and Raiders head coach Hue Jackson and former Chargers’ quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton had also reportedly interviewed to become Pittsburgh’s coordinator.

Canada replaces Randy Fichtner as the Steelers’ OC, who did not have his contract renewed at the end of the season. Fichtner had been with the Steelers since Mike Tomlin arrived in 2007, going from wide receivers coach, to QBs coach, to offensive coordinator in 2018.