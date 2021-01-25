Texans setting up second interviews with Leslie Frazier, David Culley

Getty Images

Word over the weekend was that the Texans were moving on to a second round of head coaching interviews that they wanted to include Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Frazier is now out of the playoffs and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is setting up a meeting with him. Bieniemy is able to speak with the team again this week, but it would have to be remote while Frazier can have an in-person interview.

Ravens assistant head coach and wide receivers coach David Culley can also meet in person and Pelissero reports that the Texans are also working to schedule a second interview with him.

With the Bills and Ravens out of the postseason, Frazier and Culley could be hired at any point. Bieniemy’s hiring could not take place until after the Super Bowl.