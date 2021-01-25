Toronto Argonauts sign Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant is heading to the Canadian Football League in a bid to resume his playing career.

The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have signed Bryant to their roster.

Bryant last appeared in an NFL game with the Raiders during the 2018 season. He had 19 catches for 266 yards in eight games before being suspended indefinitely in December.

It was the third suspension of Bryant’s career, including a ban that kept him from playing for the entire 2016 season. Bryant was a 2014 fourth-round pick by the Steelers and he had 126 catches for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns in the three seasons he was on the field for Pittsburgh.

Bryant applied for reinstatement in the summer of 2019, but nothing came of it. He did not make another application last year.