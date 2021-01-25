Travis Kelce: Patrick Mahomes was flawless against the Bills

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 25, 2021, 9:37 AM EST
Travis Kelce set a tight ends record with 1,416 yards receiving in 2020.

He’s kept up that level of production in the postseason, catching eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in the divisional round. Then he had 13 receptions for 118 yards and two TDs in the AFC Championship Game.

Following Sunday’s matchup, Kelce talked about being his own toughest critic and how that’s propelled him to his strong performances. But he also credited the man who throws him the ball, Patrick Mahomes.

“I tell myself I’m a scrub all the time when I see myself not doing something the right way or getting locked up,” Kelce said in his postgame press conference. “That’s a good football team, don’t let the score get it twisted. That team can play some football. I think we just had the quarterback back there that can make all the right plays and can make all the right throws. And sure enough today, he was just flawless. And it led us to victory.”

Mahomes didn’t have a perfect passer rating of 158.3, though it was fairly close. He finished with a 127.6 mark, having completed 29-of-38 passes for 325 yards with three touchdowns.

In seven career postseason games, Mahomes has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,054 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

  1. Mahomes was awesome. All credit to he & the Chiefs – both are on a different level from the Bills right now.

    And man, could the Bills not cover Kelce. He just always seemed to be open.

    The Bills have some work to do, but the trajectory is good. Chalk this one up.

  2. Mahomes isn’t bad, but we’re told throughout the year, by the media, that Rodgers and Allen are better. Mahomes is 15-1, now 17-1, or 27-1 going back to last year. But he’s the 3rd best QB…. I believe what I see, not what I’m told.

  3. Why is Travis Kelce always WIDE OPEN? I would like to see an analysis of the distance to the nearest defender for each of his catches this year; it has to average at least 5 yards or more. Cover Kelce man-to-man and keep Mahomes in the pocket: its been New England’s recipe for success against the Chiefs for two years (they almost won their game this year, too).

  4. Mahomes was absolutely Amazing. Even after 3 years, his performance still blows my mind. Go CHiefs.

