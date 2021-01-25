Travis Kelce: Patrick Mahomes was flawless against the Bills

USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce set a tight ends record with 1,416 yards receiving in 2020.

He’s kept up that level of production in the postseason, catching eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in the divisional round. Then he had 13 receptions for 118 yards and two TDs in the AFC Championship Game.

Following Sunday’s matchup, Kelce talked about being his own toughest critic and how that’s propelled him to his strong performances. But he also credited the man who throws him the ball, Patrick Mahomes.

“I tell myself I’m a scrub all the time when I see myself not doing something the right way or getting locked up,” Kelce said in his postgame press conference. “That’s a good football team, don’t let the score get it twisted. That team can play some football. I think we just had the quarterback back there that can make all the right plays and can make all the right throws. And sure enough today, he was just flawless. And it led us to victory.”

Mahomes didn’t have a perfect passer rating of 158.3, though it was fairly close. He finished with a 127.6 mark, having completed 29-of-38 passes for 325 yards with three touchdowns.

In seven career postseason games, Mahomes has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,054 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.