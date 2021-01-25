Tre’Davious White: We have to go through the Chiefs to win a Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Bills fell to the Chiefs 38-24 in the AFC Championship game, but the game didn’t feel that close.

After punting on the first drive, Kansas City scored on essentially all of its possessions through the end of the game. The only exceptions were a kneel down at the end of the first half, and running the clock out in the fourth quarter.

There’s clearly a gap between the two teams at the top of the AFC in 2020. On Monday, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White put the team’s goal going forward pretty simply.

“If the Buffalo Bills want to be Super Bowl champions, we’re gonna have to go through that group,” White said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “We’re close. We’re very close. The group we have, we’re a resilient group.”

If not for the “Hail Murray” in Week 10, the Bills would have won 12 consecutive games before running into the buzzsaw that was the Chiefs. But with the pieces in place after a strong 2020 season, White has “100 percent confidence” Buffalo can stay in the upper echelon of the conference.

“We know that we have a group to win it all and we have exactly what we need to win it all,” White said. “I feel like we will be back and we will be contending for a title.”