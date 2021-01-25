Tyrann Mathieu: I knew Patrick Mahomes would be fine after the last game

USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes didn’t clear the league’s concussion protocol until Friday. He had to exit Kansas City’s divisional-round win over Cleveland in the second half and didn’t return.

But safety Tyrann Mathieu had no doubt through the week that Mahomes would not only play in the AFC Championship Game, but also play at his high standard.

“I knew after the last game. He was in the locker room and he had that look in his eye like, ‘Don’t forget about me,'” Mathieu said in his postgame press conference. “He’s a great talent [but] he’s a better teammate. He’s a better person. Just watching him work throughout the week, he was the same old Pat. He’s the same teammate, same leader. Moving around trying to extend plays even in practice. So on top of that, he’s a gamer.

“It doesn’t necessarily matter the situation or the circumstances — he tends to rise above all of that.”

Mahomes was terrific on Sunday, finishing 29-of-38 passing for 325 yards with three touchdowns. Now he’ll try to win back-to-back Super Bowls on Feb. 7.