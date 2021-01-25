Will Patrick Mahomes catch Tom Brady in Super Bowl appearances, wins?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2021, 7:48 PM EST
AFC Championship: New England Patriots Vs Kansas City Chiefs At Arrowhead Stadium
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will make his tenth. So here’s the question: Will Mahomes catch Brady?

Brady also had two Super Bowl appearances in his first four seasons, the first of which was spent on the bench. Mahomes also spent his first season on the bench, and he has gotten to the AFC Championship in each of his three season as a starter.

Mahomes would have three Super Bowl appearances if former Chiefs pass rusher Dee Ford hadn’t lined up offside in the 2018 AFC title game against Brady and the Patriots, or if the Chiefs had won the coin toss at the outset of the extra session and had scored a first-drive touchdown. If that had happened, Mahomes would have three Super Bowl appearances instead of two, and Brady would have nine Super Bowl appearances instead of 10.

Actually, Mahomes could be on his fourth straight Super Bowl berth. If the Chiefs had benched Alex Smith during the 2017 season, when the team’s offense was struggling, Mahomes potentially could have given the Chiefs a lift that would have carried them beyond a 22-21 loss to the Titans in the wild card round.

For Mahomes, what matters is the future. Under contract through the end of the decade, he’ll continue to keep the Chiefs relevant and competitive. They could end up in five, six, seven, or more Super Bowls. And Mahomes could ultimately catch Brady’s 10 appearances.

In 13 days, Mahomes either will double his Super Bowl wins from one to two, or Brady will increase his record run from six to seven. Even if his does, no one will be shocked if Mahomes catches Brady, in Super Bowl appearances, in Super Bowl wins, or both.

  1. Two different eras that overlap. Two incredible QB’s who have careers overlapping. Comparison is the enemy of happiness.

  2. No. Mahomes won’t always have Hill and Kelce and even Reid won’t be around for all that much longer. Great to get back to back when you have the team assembled but now that they are paying Mahomes it will be a lot harder to keep the band together in the coming years.

  3. No.

    Mahomes has 2021 as his last viable season to contend for a Superbowl. After that point, his cap goes over $40M a season (and up to $60M in 2027). Brady won so many because he kept his salary/cap number reasonable allowing for talent to build the team.

    Fun fact about the salary cap on the Championship Games:
    Brady: $25M
    Rodgers: $21M
    Mahomes: $5.3M
    Allen: $5.8M

  5. If Brady has anything to say about it, Mahomes will have to wait a bit before he can catch up with Brady.

  6. As will all great teams the Chiefs are about to come up against Free Agency and the Cap. It’s going to be a great story seeing howw the org handles that..

  7. No and here’s why – His style of play will prevent him from playing at his current level beyond 8 or 9 years. Too many hits will inevitably lead to major injuries which will derail his career.

  8. The salary cap isn’t an issue. Mahomes can win with any team around him. It really just depends if he can stop taking hits.

  9. Anything is possible. Mahomes seems remarkable enough for it to happen. A few things suggest to me that it won’t:

    1) Andy Reid is 15 years older now than Belichick was at this point in Brady’s career.
    2) The Chiefs have done well with drafting, but their current success is based on “star power” skill players, which is tough to sustain.
    3) Every time we think we’re done with new greats entering the game, more come along. What I saw of Justin Herbert this season tells me he is on the fast train to elite status. Trevor Lawrence joins the fray next season, on a team with gobs of salary-cap space. Bills, Browns, Ravens, Titans aren’t going away.

    What I see in his favor:
    1) The Chiefs are a well-run team, much more sound than future rivals like Chargers & Jags.
    2) The NFC looks primed for a downturn, with Brees & Brady signing off soon and the likes of the Packers, Seahawks, and Rams having a lot of questions across their rosters.

  10. No. Once Mahomes salary cap number goes up next year, they’ll come back down to earth. Like the Seahawks when they won on Wilson’s rookie contract.

  12. Like Cal Ripkens consecutive game streak in baseball, 10 Superbowl appearances will prove to be a record just as unbreakable. Unless of course, Brady makes it number 11 next season.

  13. if he can stay healthy i think he does…Andy Reid being old wont matter, the salary cap will not get in the way…Mahomes makes the players around him better…

