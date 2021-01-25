Woody Johnson is back with the Jets

Getty Images

Woody Johnson’s term as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom came to an end last week and he’s now back to his role as the principal owner of the Jets.

Johnson’s brother Christopher ran the Jets during Johnson’s time abroad and Johnson offered thanks for that work in a tweet he sent out on Monday afternoon.

“I would like to thank my brother, Christopher, for leading the organization while I was away,” Johnson wrote. “His dedication and thoughtfulness has set us up for future success and I’m looking forward to working closely together.”

The last big move of Christopher Johnson’s time as the boss was the decision to hire Robert Saleh as the new head coach. Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas, who was hired in 2019, will now get to know the guy signing the checks for the organization.