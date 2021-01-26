49ers re-sign restricted free agent Jeff Wilson

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Tuesday they have re-signed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal. Wilson was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

Wilson led the team with 126 carries for 600 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020, all single-season career highs. He also tallied career highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (133) and receiving touchdowns (three).

Wilson originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018.

He has appeared in 28 games with five starts and totaled 219 carries for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 28 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilson has appeared in one postseason contest and made one reception for 20 yards.